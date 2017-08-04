Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, Aug. 4 — VIDEO

A 19-year-old security guard was arrested after a shooting death late Thursday. It happened at an east valley apartment complex. A man died and a 14-year-old girl was injured. Malik Kenrick is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Some area grocery stores are dropping 24-hour service. This year, at least 11 grocers have cut their hours. It’s happened at Albertsons, Smith’s and Vons. Smith’s says it doesn’t have the sales volume to justify being open all night.

Developers are breaking ground on a new retail center in Chinatown. Shanghai Plaza will include four two-story buildings.