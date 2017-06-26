Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, June 26 — VIDEO

• A former Las Vegas kindergarten teacher has been sentenced to 12 and a half years to life in prison. Melvyn Sprowson was convicted of kidnapping and secretly keeping a 16-year-old girl in his apartment for two months in 2013.

• It may soon be easier to hail a taxi at Nellis Air Force Base. Right now, those on base have to walk to the main gate. That’s because unauthorized vehicles must undergo a search before being allowed in. But a new plan would let select cab drivers get certified by the military.

• A new report ranks Nevada among the worst states for working moms. Wallethub considered child care costs, parental leave policies, and quality of child care. Only Louisiana and Alabama scored worse.