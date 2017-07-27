ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, July 27 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 3:13 pm
 

Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and a $10 million dollar fine. Walters was once the most successful sports bettor in the country before a six-year insider-trading scheme.

Attempts to block funding for Yucca Mountain have died in the U.S. House. Senator Dean Heller said he was disappointed and that he will continue the fight.

A Las Vegas restaurant is going completely cashless. Flock & Fowl says it is going cashless within four months to boost security and mitigate fraud.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like