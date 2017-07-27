Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, July 27 — VIDEO

Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and a $10 million dollar fine. Walters was once the most successful sports bettor in the country before a six-year insider-trading scheme.

Attempts to block funding for Yucca Mountain have died in the U.S. House. Senator Dean Heller said he was disappointed and that he will continue the fight.

A Las Vegas restaurant is going completely cashless. Flock & Fowl says it is going cashless within four months to boost security and mitigate fraud.