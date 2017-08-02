ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, Aug. 2 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 12:14 pm
 

A special ed teacher is accused of child abuse. Officials say Kathryn Navrides shook a 4-year-old at Deskin Elementary. She’s been arrested and a hearing is set for September 6th.

It may soon be easier to pass the bar exam in Nevada. The exam is one of the most difficult in the nation for aspiring lawyers, and the number of test-takers passing it is on the decline.

Clark County plans to spend $150 million to upgrade its public parks. However, there are nearly $2 billion worth of unfunded park and rec projects in the county’s improvement plan.

