Tom West and his wife, Susan, center, parents of Shannon West, and Fuilala Riley, president and CEO HELP of Southern Nevada, prepare to open the new Shannon West Homeless Youth Center on 1650 E. Flamingo Road, during the grand opening ceremony of the center on Friday, July 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye