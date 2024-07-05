Las Vegas gets fired up for July 4th with fireworks, fun — PHOTOS

It was pretty hot outside but the Las Vegas Valley celebrated the Fourth of July with firework shows and special events.

Logan Noworyta, 2, holds his father’s hand while waiting for gelato during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers are served gelato from Bellalinda during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A haze begins to cover the Las Vegas skyline after numerous firework displays were fired off across the city for Independence Day Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks explode over a neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A girl plays with a bubble machine during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers buy glowing toys during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small crowd watches a firework display near the Las Vegas Wash Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children eat popsicles during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks explode over a neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

— Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade featured new floats, along with three popular floats from the past: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Visions of Candyland” and “Ferris Bueller’s Independence Day Off.”

— Boulder City held its 76th annual Damboree celebration for Independence Day, highlighted by a pancake breakfast and a water gun fight.

— At Lake Las Vegas, a fireworks display lit up the area in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration.