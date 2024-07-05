Las Vegas gets fired up for July 4th with fireworks, fun — PHOTOS
It was pretty hot outside but the Las Vegas Valley celebrated the Fourth of July with firework shows and special events.
It was pretty hot outside but Southern Nevada celebrated the Fourth of July with firework shows and special events on Thursday.
— Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade featured new floats, along with three popular floats from the past: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Visions of Candyland” and “Ferris Bueller’s Independence Day Off.”
— Boulder City held its 76th annual Damboree celebration for Independence Day, highlighted by a pancake breakfast and a water gun fight.
— At Lake Las Vegas, a fireworks display lit up the area in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration.