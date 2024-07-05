89°F
Las Vegas gets fired up for July 4th with fireworks, fun — PHOTOS

Fireworks explode over a neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Children eat popsicles during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A small crowd watches a firework display near the Las Vegas Wash Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Customers buy glowing toys during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A girl plays with a bubble machine during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks explode over a neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A haze begins to cover the Las Vegas skyline after numerous firework displays were fired off across the city for Independence Day Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Customers are served gelato from Bellalinda during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Logan Noworyta, 2, holds his father’s hand while waiting for gelato during the Independence Day celebration at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 12:39 am
 

It was pretty hot outside but Southern Nevada celebrated the Fourth of July with firework shows and special events on Thursday.

— Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade featured new floats, along with three popular floats from the past: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Visions of Candyland” and “Ferris Bueller’s Independence Day Off.”

Boulder City held its 76th annual Damboree celebration for Independence Day, highlighted by a pancake breakfast and a water gun fight.

— At Lake Las Vegas, a fireworks display lit up the area in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration.

