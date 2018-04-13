Las Vegas morning update for Friday, April 13 — VIDEO

Friday’s headlines: Rollover crash, UNLV student killed in Arizona plane crash, and Steve Wynn files a lawsuit against the AP.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A man was killed in a rollover crash last night in the west valley.

The crash happened about 7:50 p.m. on Summerlin Parkway near Buffalo Drive.

Authorities say the man’s Hyundai drifted to the right and struck an overpass.

No other vehicles were involved, and it’s unclear if impairment was a factor.

2. One of the six people killed in a plane crash in Arizona Monday was a student at UNLV.

22-year-old Helena Lagos enrolled at UNLV in 2014 and was studying international business.

Two others killed — Erik Valente and James Louis Pedroza — were also from Las Vegas.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

3. Former casino mogul Steve Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press and Halina Kuta for what his attorneys described as “false accusations of rape.”

Kuta alleged to police that she was Wynn’s wife and that she had his child after he raped her in her Chicago apartment in the early 1970s.

She filed a $4 million lawsuit last year against Wynn.