Las Vegas morning update for Friday, April 21st — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The cyclist that was struck and killed Tuesday near Red Rock Resort was Las Vegas reconstructive hand surgeon Kayvan Khiabani. Khaibani was the head of hand and microsurgery at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and chief of hand surgery at University Medical Center. His wife, Katy Barin, said her husband was a caring and confident father of two. Memorial services for Khiabani are being planned.

2. A rodent that is native to Argentina was found wandering in a parking lot Thursday. The Patagonian mara was picked up at around 3 pm near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard. The animal was taken to a county animal shelter and the owner is still unknown.

3. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found meandering in a desert area in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday night. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said that there is no information yet as to what happened to the man. Lt. Hank added that the man is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

