Las Vegas morning update for Friday, January 12th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Mayor Carolyn Goodman gave her annual State of the City address last night. Goodman focused her address on rebuilding and recovery after the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip, voicing a resolve for the community to move on. The mayor also spoke on Las Vegas’ new sports teams, widening parts of I-15 and addressing homelessness.

2. A woman was fatally shot yesterday at a check cashing business in the central valley. The woman was opening the store when two men entered the business and left out the back door. Police say the woman appeared to have been shot once in the upper body, and died at University Medical Center.

3. A top secret airline with service to places like Area 51 made headlines around the world after posting a “help wanted” ad online. The Military contractor for the airline listed a flight attendant position online for Janet Air, but has since removed the listing because “the position has been closed.” The flight service maintains its own secure parking lot and terminal on the west side of McCarran, and is widely known to ferry personnel from Las Vegas to Area 51 and other secret military sites.

