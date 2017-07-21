Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 21st — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges after leaving her two children inside her car for 10 minutes while going to the bank. Police say Mary Lagle was inside an east valley Smith’s when a security guard noticed the two children in the backseat of a vehicle. Lagle came outside after a loud speaker announcement inside the store and noted that her air conditioning was running and asked if she could go back inside to complete her personal banking. Police also found an open container and marijuana in the car.

2. The Clark County coroner’s office says a man who died at Electric Daisy Carnival in June died from drug intoxication and heat exposure. Michael Adam Morse, 34, of California had ecstasy and a synthetic drug called Legal X in his system at the time of his death. At least seven people have died at EDC since 2011 with at least six of those deaths being substance-related.

3. Scott Blumstein of Morristown, New Jersey holds a commanding chip lead in the World Series of Poker Main Event. Las Vegas resident Ben Lamb was the first player eliminated from the final table Thursday. Play begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday with only seven players remaining and is expected to run until only 3 players are left.

