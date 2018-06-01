Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 1 — VIDEO

The woman gunned down outside her northwest valley home Wednesday was a United flight attendant.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

60-year-old Sheri Aoyagi also cared for her ailing husband and took care of dogs nobody else wanted.

She and her husband Stan had returned from lunch when they saw a vehicle parked in their driveway. When she got out of her car, she was shot to death by one of two men who burglarized her house.

It happened on Morley Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

2. A man who sexually assaulted and killed a 7-year-old girl more than two decades ago is back in court.

Jeremy Strohmeyer is serving a life prison term for the crimes he committed in a Primm casino restroom.

Attorneys want a judge to grant him a new sentencing hearing, which could lead to the possibility of parole.

Strohmeyer was 18 years old when the crimes occurred.

For almost two decades, he has argued his lawyers at the time pressured him into taking a plea deal.

3. Starting today no new homes will be built in Southern Highlands until a long-awaited sports park is completed.

Clark County’s director of comprehensive planning said the county will stop issuing residential building permits for the community.

The sports park has been delayed multiple times since 2008.

Commissioners will discuss next Wednesday whether to give Olympia Companies until July 31 to finish the park.