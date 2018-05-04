Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 4 — VIDEO

Friday’s headlines: Golden Knigts tickets priciest in NHL, a serious motorcycle crash, and Steak ‘n Shake opens first drive-thru location in Nevada.

Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 4

May 4, 2018 - 9:09 am

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Tickets for the Golden Knights are reportedly the priciest in the NHL.

On average, it can cost twice as much to get tickets on resale sites for games at T-Mobile Arena this round of the playoffs than for games at SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks.

Average asking prices for Knights’ home games this round range around $400 to $600.

That’s compared with around $250 for games in San Jose.

2. A motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury in a crash this morning in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway.

No other vehicles were involved.

The man hospitalized was the only rider on the motorcycle.

3. Steak ‘n Shake has opened its first drive-thru location in Nevada.

The new restaurant is in Henderson near the 215 Beltway and St. Rose Parkway Trail.

It comes after Hooters Hotel opened the largest Steak ‘N’ Shake in the world in April.