Las Vegas morning update for Friday, October 27th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Information from authorities regarding the Oct.1 Las Vegas shooting has been in short supply since the last press conference on Oct. 13. The only person to shed light on the investigation is witness Jesus Campos during an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” last week. Interview requests with Sheriff Joe Lombardo have been declined, and a police spokeswoman guessed another briefing could occur in the next two weeks.

2. Campos has been staying at an MGM Resorts property at the company’s expense since the shooting on the Strip, leaving some veteran trial lawyers questioning the company’s gesture and potential influence over him. Campos is a key witness in the criminal investigation and civil litigation against MGM Resorts. The 25-year-old security officer was shot in the leg while approaching the suite from which the gunman opened fire.

3. Steve Wynn described on Thursday detailed plans for his Paradise Park project. The golf course east of the Wynn and Encore towers will close by Dec. 22, and work will begin Jan. 3 on a 47-story, 1,500 room hotel. Wynn shared details of a Carnivale-based plan with a nightly parade, a carousel and bumper car experience with lights and sounds.

