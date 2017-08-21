Las Vegas morning update for Monday, August 21st — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Entertainer Jerry Lewis died Sunday at the age of 91. Lewis performed alongside Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin among others and was the national chairman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Lewis family confirmed that Jerry died in his Las Vegas home.

2. A geographical shift on Earth’s magnetic poles has prompted the FAA to redesignate two runways at McCarran International Airport. It might not seem like a big deal on the surface, but pilots and air traffic control rely on navigational aids based on magnetic headings. The FAA re-evaluates shifts every five years.

3. Cloud cover in the Las Vegas valley could block today’s view of the solar eclipse. Cloud coverage will range from 75 to 95 percent through the valley. The eclipse is expected to peak just before 10:30 a.m. today, with the moon covering just over 70 percent of the sun.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.