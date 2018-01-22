Las Vegas morning update for Monday, January 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. More than 550 animals were seized from a Las Vegas home after police say they found the animals in deplorable conditions. Authorities recovered 13 horses, 150 hens and roosters, 400 pigeons, two guinea pigs and four turtles from the home on Gateway Road near Lamb and Cheyenne. Animal control officials said charges for the homeowner are pending.

2. A Las Vegas man told his neighbor that he killed two homeless people behind a swap meet because one of them was a sex offender. The arrest report states that a neighbor told a woman that he killed a man because he was a sex offender and killed a woman because she refused to leave. Police used her story and surveillance footage to identify Michael Thompson as the suspect. He’s been charged with two counts of murder.

3. A man accused of killing another man over loud music had complained about the problem in the days leading up to the deadly shooting. Police documents said one witness told police she had heard Stavros Stathakos “rant and rave” about the loud music in the Kensington Suites complex at 2200 W. Bonanza Road. Witnesses told police Stathakos approached Jamar Taylor Tuesday about the loud music before shooting him. Stathakos faces a murder charge in Taylor’s death.

