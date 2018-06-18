Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 18 — VIDEO

Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing, 2 arrested in 8 Henderson salon burglaries, and temperatures climbing high above normal.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death last night at a strip mall on Maryland Parkway.

It was called in around 11:45 p.m. near Vegas Valley Drive.

Two men in their 50s were walking when they got into an argument. Police say one stabbed the other multiple times and fled on foot.

Authorities are still searching for the stabber.

2. Henderson police have arrested two people in a string of salon burglaries.

50-year-old Kenneth McDougall and 25-year-old Jesenia Guerrero are suspected of burglarizing eight Henderson salons between February and June.

On Saturday, police tried to stop McDougall’s car. He collided with four vehicles, including two police vehicles, and crashed into a home. No one was injured.

Police also believe the pair are connected to burglaries in other jurisdictions. They say the two could face more charges as the investigation continues.

3. Temperatures will climb to 111 in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Today will stay relatively cool with a high of 94. It will be near 100 on Tuesday, 107 on Wednesday and reach 111 on Thursday before dropping to 109 Friday.

Those highs are well above the normal of 100 for this time of year.