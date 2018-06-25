Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 25 — VIDEO

Richard Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ dies, David Perron and James Neal set to leave Golden Knights, and drummer Vinnie Paul dies.

1. Richard Harrison, ‘The Old Man’ of ‘Pawn Stars,’ has died.

He was the patriarch of the Harrison family and the driving force behind the popular History channel program.

Harrison’s death was announced this morning on the Gold & Silver Pawn Facebook page.

The announcement said Harrison “was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.”

He was 77 years old.

2. A Las Vegas teen was killed and another injured last night after an ATV rolled over east of the valley.

The teens were riding the all-terrain vehicle around 9 p.m. near Hollywood Boulevard.

Police say the vehicle hit a ditch, launched into the air, and threw the 15-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger.

Both were airlifted to Sunrise Hospital, where the passenger died.

The 15-year-old suffered moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

3. David Perron and James Neal are set to leave the Golden Knights.

The forwards were key contributors on the second line for the Knights.

The two were unable to come to terms on new contracts.

They fielded offers from other teams when the interview period for unrestricted free agents opened Sunday.

Players can’t officially sign until July 1.

4. Vinnie Paul, a heavy-metal icon and drumming force with Pantera, died in Las Vegas Friday.

Paul also co-founded the heavy metal band Damageplan in 2003.

Sources who knew Paul say he suffered a major heart attack, but no official report has been issued about his death.

TMZ reported Paul’s family as saying the drummer died in his sleep. He was 54.