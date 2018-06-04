Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 4 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Golden Knights Stanley Cup watch party will be inside arena, a drive-by shooting, and Las Vegas may be getting bigger.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Golden Knights fans will be able to get out of the heat for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The team is adding a watch party inside T-Mobile Arena. Doors open at 3:30 for the 5 p.m. start. Admission is free and regular security will be in place.

The team says the party is “ first-come, first-admitted.”

2. A man was killed and a teen was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday.

It happened in a west valley neighborhood near Fort Apache Road and Patrick Lane after a house party was shut down by police.

Officials say the gunfire erupted from a black sedan.

Both the man and 17-year-old boy were taken to University Medical Center.

The motive remains unclear and no arrests have been announced.

3. Clark County officials are quietly floating a plan to open almost 39,000 acres of federal land for development.

It would expand the boundaries of the Las Vegas metropolitan area, including a large swath along I-15 between Henderson and Jean.

Commissioners are expected to vote later this month on a resolution calling on Congress to free up the land.

The proposal would also designate new wilderness and set aside tens of thousands of acres as areas for protected species.

Officials will host an open house on the proposal from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Library.