Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 7 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Golden Knights’ historic playoff run lives on, Henderson men fighting to clear their names 10 years after arrest, and a MegaBucks player wins an $11 million jackpot at Paris Las Vegas.

Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 7

1. The Golden Knights have clinched a spot in the Western Conference final.

The Knights shut out the San Jose Sharks 3-0 last night, advancing in the playoffs for the Stanley Cup.

Thousands gathered at a watch party outside T-Mobile Arena despite the 97-degree heat.

2. Two Henderson men are fighting to clear their names, ten years after their arrest.

Tim Stebbins and Bob Frank were accused of filing a false crime report nearly a decade ago.

The two told Henderson police they suspected $3 million in surplus funds collected by the Sun City Anthem Homeowners Association had gone missing.

Frank said he’s spent tens of thousands of dollars to clear his name. He sued the city of Henderson in 2012. The case is now with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

3. A MegaBucks player won more than $11 million Saturday night at Paris Las Vegas.

The player has not been identified.