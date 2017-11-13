Las Vegas morning update for Monday, November 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police are investigating a serious injury crash in the west valley Monday morning. The two vehicle crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive. Police say a Chevy Suburban ran a red light and crashed into a Pontiac sedan. The woman driving the sedan was sent to the hospital in critical condition while the driver of the other car was not hospitalized.

2. An officer-involved shooting at a convenience store Saturday night has shaken up nearby businesses. A Las Vegas police officer fired four times, killing a man holding a woman at gunpoint. The woman was also shot in the abdomen, but it’s unclear if the bullet was from the officer or the man holding her. Stores surrounding the area near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue had to close that night, with business owners saying it was a big scare for local patrons.

3. Thousands hit the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night for the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. Police increased security for the race following the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but many runners said they felt safe and wanted to show that the city is Vegas Strong.

