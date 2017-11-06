Las Vegas morning update for Monday, November 6th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Part of Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump was shut down over the weekend as Swedish carmaker Koenigsegg set a high speed record for production cars. A Koenigsegg Agera RS driven by Niklas Lilja hit a record speed of 277.9 mph, a new world record. Typically, cars like the Agera RS are custom built and often sell for well over $1 million.

2. A mass shooting at a rural Texas Baptist church has left 26 dead, just over a month following the shooting in Las Vegas. Officials say the gunman walked up and down the center aisle of the church, spraying bullets on victims with ages ranging from 5 to 72 years old. The shooting came on the eighth anniversary of the shooting at Fort Hood, where 13 people were killed at 31 were injured.

3. Las Vegans still reeling from the tragic shooting on Oct. 1 paid their respects to the victims in Texas by visiting the healing garden in downtown Las Vegas. At Victory Missionary Baptist Church, church members mourned the tragedy, saying “the devil’s just busy,” and that they would not “let evil steal [their] worship and [their] joy.”

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.