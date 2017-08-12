Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, August 12th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines

1. Goodwill is filing for bankruptcy. The nonprofit says recent expansions and higher costs to operate their stores led to the decision. They filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday.

2. How does $3 in exchange for more than $11.8 million sound? Well, a lucky Californian hit the jackpot on Tuesday at the Fremont. The Megabucks resets at $10 million.

3. A Michigan man shopping in a marijuana dispensary on Tuesday is now facing child abuse charges. Police say he left a baby alone in a running car and left the doors unlocked. Child Protective Services opened an investigation.

