Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, January 6th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Mandalay Bay staff had more than 10 interactions with the Las Vegas shooter, MGM Resorts International announced on Friday. In an emailed statement, MGM says staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Stephen Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay leading up to the shooting. MGM said as a result of the interactions, they felt no need to conduct a welfare check on Paddock.

2. O.J. Simpson is threatening to sue The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas over an incident that occurred last November. In a letter to the Strip resort, Simpson’s attorney claims staff at the Cosmopolitan acted “with malice and racial prejudice” toward Simpson. The former NFL star was banned from the property last year after being “drunk and unruly” at the hotel’s bar.

3. A Clark County principal is entering the race to replace Rep. Ruben Kihuen. Sierra Vista High School principal John Anzalone is hoping to use his 18 years of experience in the school district to give back to the community. Anzalone is focusing his campaign on education, energy and equity.

