Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 15th — VIDEO

July 15, 2017 - 8:55 am
 

Here are your Saturday morning headlines

1. 34-year-old Jonathan Ozuna was arrested yesterday in connection with Thursday night’s Planet Hollywood shooting. The Metropolitan Police Department says citizen tips led to his arrest. He is facing two counts of attempted murder, burglary with a firearm, grand larceny and other charges.

2. Police say the man suspected of shooting at a UNLV staff member and her 11-year-old daughter is off the streets. Kevin Michael Kealoha, 44, was arrested on Thursday in Southern California after stealing a man’s vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase. Police say Kealoha was also wanted for a string of violent carjackings and other crimes in Las Vegas.

3. The Bellagio Fountains go Greek. The traditional water show was illuminated green and pink to honor members of Alpha Kappa Alpha during the opening ceremony of their leadership conference.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

