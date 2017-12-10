Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, December 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police shot a robbery suspect outside a gas station late Saturday morning. Police were searching for the man when they located his car at a Terrible’s gas station near North Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive. The man was holding a baseball bat, and was fired upon after smashing a window of the gas station. He was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

2. Country star Cole Swindell paid tribute to a Las Vegas shooting victim Friday night during his concert at the Cosmopolitan. Swindell featured a video during his concert of Stewart performing a cover of his song “You Should Be Here”. Stewart recorded the cover before he was killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

3. Mandalay Bay remains unusually slow two months after the Oct. 1 shooting. Leisure tourists seem to be avoiding the hotel for the time being, impacting sales at retail shops and restaurants. Read more about the Mandalay Bay’s attempts to recover in today’s paper or online at reviewjournal.com.

