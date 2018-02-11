Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, February 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Henderson Police Department’s new deputy chief comes with a controversial history. Lt. Thedrick Andres was off-duty in 2014 and on a party bus when he got into an altercation that led to him fatally shooting a man. Andres was investigated but not charged by a grand jury in 2015. Andres was also accused of pulling a gun on a person during an alleged road rage incident, and accused of excessive force while he was with the New Orleans Police Department. The new deputy chief will start Monday and oversee field operations.

2. A Las Vegas-based online retailer has laid off about 30 workers. Employees at Zappos were informed last week that the company will move most of its apparel photo operations to an Amazon studio on the East Coast. A company spokesperson said Zappos is working with affected employees to try and help them find new positions inside the company. Zappos has been owned by Amazon for almost 10 years, and has about 1,500 employees.

3. The man accused of trapping a boy inside a Target bathroom last year is a suspect in another sex crime. 21-year-old Nicholas Donovan was arrested Jan. 23 on one count of luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in a sex act for an incident that occurred on Nov. 2. Donovan was rebooked Thursday after being identified as the suspect who trapped a young boy inside a Target bathroom on Nov. 24.

