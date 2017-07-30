ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 20th — VIDEO

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2017 - 8:15 am
 

Here are your Sunday morning headlines

1. A police officer opened fire early yesterday, but no one was injured. Police say it happened about 4:20 a.m. when three men with crowbars robbed a medical dispensary. Police say they have four men in custody including their alleged getaway driver.

2. North Korea has test-fired another missile. Now, experts say the United States is in striking range. The wide area includes Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The U.S. Military confirms the missile flew for about 45 minutes, but experts say they don’t know how accurate the missile will be.

3. A big story special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Former journalist-turned-activist who shined a light on the Las Vegas tunnel culture is leaving town. Since Matthew O’Brien started his journey underground 2002, he’s published a book and founded a nonprofit to help people living in tunnels. Find the story in today’s paper and online at reviewjournal.com.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @RIOLACANLALE on Twitter.

