Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, November 19th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A hiker died Saturday morning in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area after taking a fall from the Sandstone Quarry Trails. It was not immediately clear from what height the hiker fell, but the victim died on scene.

2. A judge could decide as early as next month how the assets of Las Vegas shooting gunman Stephen Paddock are to be managed. Multiple families of shooting victims have asked to freeze Paddock’s assets, which include his Mesquite home. Attorneys say they do not want Paddock’s family in control of the assets, and instead want a neutral third-party to distribute the assets to benefit victims and their families.

3. A Nevada Supreme Court decision made four days after the Las Vegas shooting could make MGM Resorts held liable in lawsuits pertaining to the shooting. The decision could sharpen questions about the adequacy of security at Mandalay Bay and increase its liability. Reporter Jeff German takes an in-depth look at the ruling, and lawsuits surrounding MGM Resorts in today’s paper, or online at reviewjournal.com.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @MediaStark24 on Twitter.