Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, April 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Prominent sports bettor David Oancea, known to most as “Vegas Dave” was arraigned in federal court and pleaded not guilty to using other people’s Social Security numbers to open player accounts at area casinos. Oancea was arrested by Metro officers for an outstanding domestic battery warrant after his arraignment. His federal trial is set for June 20th.

2. A criminal complaint against a Las Vegas fire captain states that Richard Loughry paid a 15-year-old girl $300 to have sex with him in a fire station. An online ad said the girl was 22 years old and Loughry exchanged text messages with the girl before she met him at the station. Loughry made his first court appearance this morning.

3. Two Bullhead City officers rescued a pair of brothers early this morning from the Colorado River. The two brothers in their mid-20s were kayaking late at night when the kayaks capsized. The officers removed their gear and jumped in to help the brothers and the Bullhead City Police Department called the men “heroes.”

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.