Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, August 16 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Alleged casino scammer Mark Georgantas skipped court Wednesday, potentially quintupling his prison sentence. In late October, Georgantas pleaded guilty to one count of theft, agreed to pay $408,000 to eight different victims and be placed on house arrest. Georgantas’ absence now means prosecutors can now argue for putting him behind bars for 10 to 25 years.

2. Las Vegas artist Dave Dave, who was badly scarred when his father set him on fire as a child, has died. Formerly known at David Rothberg, the 42-year-old artist died on July 15 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. The cause of his death awaited results of toxicology and other tests and a police investigation.

3. Brothel owner and Nevada assembly candidate Dennis Hof is suing Nye County again. The Nye County Liquor and Licensing Board voted on August 7 to revoke Hof’s brothel license after he failed to file a renewal application and pay fees on time. The decision forced his Love Ranch brothel to close its doors. This is the fourth time Hof has sued the county in the past year.

Contact Madelyn Reese at 702-383-0497 or mreese@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.