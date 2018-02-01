Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, February 1st — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Police arrested 6 people in connection with a string of violent crimes in the northwest valley. Alexis Haslinger, Cierra Cipriani, Lee Estrada, Shyla Rose, Seth Meeks and Dilon Hess were all arrested in connection to a series of 14 robberies, home invasions, carjackings, burglaries and kidnappings that happened between Jan. 15-23. Detectives are still working to identify other suspects who may have been involved in the crime spree.

2. A settlement reached in a 2016 case could provide a roadmap for regulators as they investigate allegations that Steve Wynn demanded sexual favors from female hotel employees. In 2016, the Nevada Gaming Commission approved a settlement to resolve a complaint about CG Technology underpaying sports book bettors by stating that the company could continue operations if a management change occurred, on top of a $1.5 million fine. The state’s Regulation 5 set a standard that Wynn must be found to have exercised discretion to prevent incidents which might reflect poorly on the state and act as a detriment to the industry. Gaming control board officials could not provide details on the investigation into Wynn.

