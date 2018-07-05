Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 5 — VIDEO

Thousands of illegal fireworks complaints in Las Vegas valley, 4 killed in Mojave Desert crash, and July 4th on the Strip.

1. Thousands of complaints about illegal fireworks were reported in Clark County on Independence Day.

By 6 p.m., the county said it had received nearly 5,000 complaints on its reporting site, ISpyFireworks.com.

Metro responded to 949 fireworks calls between 6 p.m. and midnight. That’s more than twice the number from 2017. And firefighters responded to 95 fires – almost double last year.

Citations for illegal fireworks can carry fines of up to $1,000, plus disposal fees.

2. A couple in their 20s, and their two baby girls, both about a year old, were killed in a crash Tuesday.

It happened in the Mojave Desert in Southern California.

Their Kia sedan veered out of control into oncoming traffic and was T-boned by a van. Authorities said the adults were wearing seatbelts and the children were in car seats.

Officials said they believe speed may be a factor in the crash.

The van from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority wasn’t carrying passengers and the driver had non-life threatening injuries.

3. The USA celebrated its 243rd birthday yesterday and hundreds enjoyed the Stratosphere’s “Red, White & Boom” fireworks display over the Strip.

More than 323,000 people were expected to visit Las Vegas from last Friday to Wednesday for the extended holiday weekend.

In Summerlin, more than 40,000 people watched the annual patriotic parade.

Here are your Thursday morning headlines: