Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, March 1st — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A billboard near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road was found vandalized early Thursday morning. The billboard for Battlefield Las Vegas was changed from “Shoot a .50 Caliber Only $29” to “Shoot a School Kid Only $29”. A number for the shooting range in Las Vegas was covered with “Defend Lives Reform Laws.” A video posted by art collective INDECLINE on YouTube shows two people making the changes to the sign last night.

2. A 14-year-old boy was killed after an SUV struck him Wednesday evening. The boy was at a nearby park with his brother and friends, when they decided to cross the street to get food. Witnesses told police the boy was crossing the intersection against the signal. Police say the driver was not impaired or driving excessively fast.

3. A former massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against Steve Wynn, alleging that he frequently used his power to coerce her to perform sexual favors. The woman identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” stated her encounters with Wynn began in 2011. She alleges that Wynn forced her to perform sex acts about a dozen times in a year, and he made numerous “unwanted advances.”

