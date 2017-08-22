Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, August 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas police officer charged with possession and distribution of child pornography died by suicide the night before his sentencing. Ruben Delgadillo was booked into Clark County Detention Center in August 2016 but was out of custody is March after pleading guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. Delgadillo joined the Metropolitan Police Department in July 2015.

2. A Clark County resident hit jackpot Saturday night at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, won nearly $750,000 while playing Aristocrat Leisure’s “Buffalo” game. The woman was treated to a free dinner afterward.

3. CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky is not happy with how marijuana tax money is being distributed to schools. The pot tax is projected to bring in $40 million over the next two years to be placed in the Distributive School Account, which redistributes money to all state school districts. Skorkowsky says it means sending Southern Nevada money across the state rather than keeping it in Southern Nevada.

