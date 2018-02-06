Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, February 6th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2018 - 10:20 am
 

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

• A man accused of smothering his infant in downtown Las Vegas yesterday is facing a murder charge.

•Democrat Steve Sisolak says that if elected Nevada governor he will donate his salary to nonprofits until the state’s public education system improves.

•A virtual reality and escape room attraction called Headz Up is coming to Boulevard Mall. It’s expected to open this month.

• A team from Clark High School has won the Nevada Science Bowl and will go to nationals in April.

