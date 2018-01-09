Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, January 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The Vegas Strong Fund said Monday it will not cut anymore checks to victims of the Oct. 1 shooting. The fund had cut 12 checks to survivors totaling almost $15,000 before suddenly stopping, even though more victims were expecting money. Vegas Strong Fund chairwoman Jan Jones Blackhurst said the distribution was an emotional reaction to the Christmas holiday and that additional distributions were not meant to continue. The Vegas Strong Fund will now donate half of all money raised to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

2. A federal judge dismissed all charges against Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and an independent militia member Monday. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro granted a mistrial in the case last month and dismissed charges in part because of “flagrant prosecutorial misconduct.” The trial began in late October on charges that stemmed from a 2014 standoff with federal agents at Bunkerville ranch.

3. Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to multiple crashes this morning as rain hits the valley. Highway Patrol reported 12 crashes between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., with at least seven crashes reported on the 215 Beltway. Almost half an inch of rain fell overnight and showers are expected to last until late Tuesday evening.

