Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, March 13 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas casino owner has bet $363,000 on the first round of the NCAA tournament.

For the second straight year, Derek Stevens wagered $11,000 to win $10,000 on each of the 32 opening lines.

Stevens owns Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas.

2. A white man is accused of robbing a Strip casino in blackface in January.

26-year-old Cameron James Kennedy is charged with robbery in the armed holdup of a casino cage at New York-New York.

Kennedy allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet to commit the crime.

He’s due in court March 26.

3. U.S. Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian’s real estate firm owes $16 million.

Last year Tarkanian testified during his sister’s divorce trial that his real estate business faces debt from a development project.

He says his company is profitable and the issue is false news.