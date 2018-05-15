Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 15 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather won over $100K Sunday while playing video poker. Mayweather was playing on a “Ten Play Draw Poker” machine and announced his jackpot win on Instagram. The casino he won at was not named.

2. The Bureau of Land Management is investigating after wild burros were found dead in the Nevada desert. Over the past 10 days, 13 burros have been found shot to death on public land. Wild horses and burros are federally managed and protected, and illegally killing a burro is a federal crime punishable by up to one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.

3. North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Monday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say the shooting did not appear to be random, and they are still looking for the shooter. The man’s death marks the 11th homicide reported in North Las Vegas this year, and the 80th within Clark County.

4. The Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 last night, tying the series 1-1. Both teams now head to Vegas for Games 3 and 4 at T-Mobile Arena. Game 3 is Wednesday at 6 p.m., and Game 4 is Friday at 5 p.m.

