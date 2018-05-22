Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 22 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers are expected to vote today on whether to go on strike. The unions represent about 50,000 affected workers, and a “yes” vote could be costly for casinos. The last city-wide strike in 1984 impacted 32 resorts and lasted 67 days.

2. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has apologized after she left her gun in a Pahrump casino bathroom stall last week. Wehrly stopped for lunch at Saddle West casino and unholstered her gun during a bathroom break. An employee found the gun and gave it to management.

3. The NHL announced the full schedule for the Stanely Cup Final yesterday. The Golden Knights will begin Game 1 on Memorial Day at 5 p.m. The team will face the winner of Game 7 in the Eastern Conference final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals. If the Lightning wins, they will host the first two games of the Cup Final, but if the Capitals win, Games 1 and 2 will be held at T-Mobile Arena.

