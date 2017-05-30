Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 30th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A bill amended in the Assembly late Friday could run Uber and Lyft out of business in Nevada. The amendment increases insurance requirements, and requires drivers to get business licenses before they begin working. Critics of the amendment say the it would end ride sharing in Nevada, and recreate the old taxicab monopoly.

2. An early morning stabbing has left one man dead in central Las Vegas. The man was chased by another man in a convenience store parking lot, before being stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died just before 1 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

3. Police have located the 24-year-old man who was abducted Sunday night in central Las Vegas. Brandon Lujan was forced into a sedan Sunday evening, near Rainbow and Charleston boulevards. Police said there are four possible abductors, none of whom have been arrested. Lujan was found unharmed.

