Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 8 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens is planning a new hotel and casino along the Fremont Street Experience. The 777-room hotel will be built on the land were Las Vegas Club, and Memaid Casinos and Glitter Gulch strip club once stood. The project will be the first bottom-up resort construction project in years for the downtown area.

2. Caesars Entertainment Corp. will no longer test potential employees for marijuana use. A compay spokesman said Monday that some driver jobs will still require pre-employement screening for marijuana and if someone is believed to be working high, the testing will continue. Nevada is one of nine states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use and one of 29 that permit the use of medical marijuana.

3. The site of a recent crash that killed a bicyclist in eastern Las Vegas has a message related to the accident spray painted on the wall: “Drunk Killed Dad.” Jason David Eckert was killed April 29 after being struck by a suspected impaired driver while riding his bike with his wife and 8-year-old son. The wife and son were not injured, and the driver has been booked into Clark County Detention Center and faces a charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.