Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A 6-month-old baby died yesterday after an attack by the family dog. The child was playing in a baby walker when the dog began biting the child. The baby was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center where it was later pronounced dead. It is currently unclear whether the dog will be euthanized.

2. A man stopped for outstanding traffic warrants had two missing girls in his car and has been charged with sex trafficking. Joshua Fortson, 36, had two girls, ages 14 and 15, in his car who claimed that they had worked as prostitutes for Fortson for the past three weeks. He faces charges of kidnapping, child abuse, sex trafficking of a child and receiving the earnings of a prostitute.

3. A newly released timeline shows a new stadium for the Raiders could be built by June 2020, giving the Raiders 3 months to move in before the NFL regular season. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority’s draft timeline shows a 30-month construction period and a groundbreaking for the site by January. The timeline is ambitious, as the last 4 domed NFL stadiums built took between 32 and 45 months to construct.

