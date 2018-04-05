Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, April 4 —VIDEO

Thursday’s headlines: Thunderbirds pilot killed after jet crashes near Las Vegas, Deadly crash blocks lanes of US 95 southeast of Las Vegas, 50 years later, King’s message alive at North Las Vegas vigil.

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Thunderbirds pilot was killed Wednesday morning during a routine training mission. The pilot’s F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range at 10:30 a.m., according to Nellis Air Force Base officials. Wednesday’s deadly crash was the second for Nellis in less than a year.

2. A deadly crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 95 closed all southbound lanes Wednesday night. A pedestrian wearing dark clothing was struck by a Ford F-150 while standing on the highway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

3. About 100 people gathered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in North Las Vegas Wednesday night to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights leader’s assassination. Attendees sang songs, said prayers and recalled when Dr. King visited Las Vegas in 1964.

