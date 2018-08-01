Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, August 1 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A woman was arrested Tuesday after a toddler was found unconscious at a Las Vegas motel. 30-year-old Ashley Smith one count each of attempted murder and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm. She remains in custody without bail, and her 48-hour hearing is scheduled for this morning.

2. A former Air Force technical sergeant convicted of involuntary manslaughter is now a free man. A judge sentenced Jarom Boyes Tuesday to a maximum of four years in the shooting death of his wife. Since Boyes has already served nearly five years at the Clark County Detention Center while awaiting trial, the judge let him walk free.

3. The Double Down Saloon has reopened after being shut down due to a roach infestation. The dive bar on Paradise road was shut down Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District but reopened again by noon on Tuesday after exterminators were called.

