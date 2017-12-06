Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, December 6th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. One person is in critical condition and three more were injured after a crash Tuesday night in the central valley. Witnesses say a Mercury sedan traveling southbound on Decatur ran a red light and collided with a Honda sedan traveling westbound on Pennwood. Police say both drivers showed signs of impairment and speed appears to be a factor. The woman driving the Honda was described as having “extremely life-threatening” injuries.

2. Las Vegas home prices were up last month from 2016 despite flat sales and sliding inventory. The number of available single-family homes was down 33 percent from 2016 while the median sales price of $261,150 was up 8.8 percent from the same period. Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors said in a news release that demand is exceeding the shrinking supply of available homes.

3. An Army staff sergeant came to Vegas to surprise his stepfather. Bo Scott was under the impression that he would be picking up tickets to the National Finals Rodeo at South Point but was instead met by his stepson Timothy Grace, who is on his second tour of duty in Iraq. Bo’s wife and Timothy’s mother, Anita Scott, arranged the surprise as an early Christmas gift for her husband.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.