Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 20 — VIDEO

1. A water main break on Tuesday afternoon caused flooding in Mandalay Bay’s south convention center. The break dumped water onto the first floor of the convention area, and about 1,000 people had to be relocated. Fire officials say the water main break caused no structural damage to the building, but there was some damage to part of the first-floor ceiling. Officials determined the break happened in the loading dock area.

2. Las Vegas police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and left another hospitalized. 16-year-old Shadow Ridge High School student Justise Allen was killed on April 27 after someone fired shots at a group of teens walking through a neighborhood. Amir Gibson was arrested and faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

3. The Clark County School District is cutting more than 560 jobs in an effort to erase a $68 million deficit. The deficit is causing CCSD to cut a collective $47 million from their budgets, 400 licensed positions, 104 support staff positions and almost 60 administrative jobs. Despite the cuts, the district says it is still in need of teachers to fill its nearly 800 open classroom positions.

