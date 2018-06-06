Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 6 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines.

1. Police are investigating after a woman’s body was dragged from a motel near downtown Las Vegas. Witnesses reported seeing a man leave the body on the sidewalk in front of another room Tuesday afternoon. Police believe the body belonged to a woman who appeared to be staying at the motel. Homicide detectives are investigating due to the suspicious circumstances of her death.

2. Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell’s home and office were searched by police on Tuesday, as part of a criminal investigation into his spending. The search comes after an article published by the Review-Journal in March detailed that Mitchell wrote himself more than $70,000 in checks over the past two years from an account containing county money for his deputies’ wages.

3. A Wisconsin woman won over $1.4 million Tuesday morning at a downtown Las Vegas casino. Casino owner Derek Stevens said on Twitter that the woman hit nine spots on a Scientific Games’ Million Degrees slot machine at the Golden Gate. Stevens said that it was the largest jackpot in his career.

