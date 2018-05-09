Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 9 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. The Monte Carlo is no more. The MGM Resorts property will officially be rebranded to Park MGM today. The Monte Carlo sign changed to Park MGM last month, during a $550 million upgrade to the 22-year old property.

2. The Nevada inmate who wants to die is awaiting the Nevada Supreme Court decision on whether the state department should continue with an untested method of lethal injection. The lawyer for inmate Scott Dozier argued for a two-drug cocktail that did not include a paralytic drug that could help mask suffering. Dozier is currently scheduled to be executed in November.

3. Heads up Golden Knights fan! The schedule for the Western Conference Final has been released. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Nashville or Winnipeg. Game 7 between the Predators and Jets is Thursday at 5 p.m., and the winner will host the Knights for Games 1 and 2. The Knights return to T-Mobile arena for Games 3 and 4 on May 16 and May 18.

A limited number of tickets for Games 3 and 4 are expected to go on sale Thursday at noon.

