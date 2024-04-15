Las Vegas shooting victim’s parents: Daughter lived in ‘constant fear’

Julie Page, the mother of a shooting victim Ashley Prince, is comforted by her husband Paul as she reads a statement at the press conference, on Monday, April 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. Prince was fatally shot by her former father-in-law and attorney Joseph Houston during a deposition at a Summerlin law office. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The parents of a woman slain at a Summerlin law firm last week spoke at a news conference Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The parents of a woman slain at a Summerlin law firm said Monday that their daughter was living in fear of her ex-husband while fighting him in court for custody of their two children.

“Ashley lived in constant fear for her safety and that of her children,” said Julie Page, whose daugher, Ashley Prince, 30, was killed in the April 8 shooting. “She battled relentlessly and unfortunately all of our fears became a reality.”

The family of that ex-husband, Dylan Houston, whose father, Joseph Houston, killed Ashley and and her husband Dennis Prince in Dennis Prince’s law offices, police have said, called him a dedicated dad who is only interested in his children’s well-being.

“Dylan is a dedicated father and is singularly committed to the welfare of his children,” said a statement issued through a spokesperson. “We are hopeful that Dylan and his children will be together soon and we all can begin to heal.”

Ashley Prince’s parents, Paul and Julie Page, spoke publicly for the first time about the killings in a press conference at a northwest Las Vegas law firm Monday.

The Pages alleged that Ashley’s former husband, Dylan Houston, had subjected Ashley to verbal and mental abuse and threats, including threats in text messages, they alleged, over the past two years amid a contentious child custody battle over their two young children.

The two children, as well as Dennis and Ashley’s baby daughter, were in the temporary custody of Ashley’s sister, Lexie, 27, who was also sitting with her family members at Monday’s press conference.

Paul Page alleged that Dylan Houston subjected Ashley to “relentless harassing death threats and threatening verbal abuse, including up to 70 text messages a day at times,” he said.

Paul Page then read aloud what he said were text messages from Dylan to Ashley.

Paul Page said Dylan Houston texted Ashley the following: “Prepare for a future on your knees,” “I’ll chisel you down to a weaker and worthless sack of bones,” “I’ll shit down your throat and anyone in your family that’s how I roll,” “The kids are better off without you,” “They will know it one day,” “Never want to be around you” and “I’ll crush you in ways you don’t even comprehend.

“And lastly, ‘I don’t want to see you unless you’re in a casket,’” Paul Page said.

Dylan’s father, Joseph Houston, 77, shot and killed Ashley and her husband Dennis Prince during a deposition at Dennis Prince’s fifth floor law offices at 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., east of the 215 Beltway, on April 8, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

After killing Ashley and Dennis, Joseph Houston then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Julie Page also said Ashley was granted a restraining order against Dylan at one point.

She said that because of the threatening nature of Dylan Houston’s text messages, the court ordered the two to only communicate only via a court-approved messaging app that allowed the court to monitor the communications.

“Dylan, however, did not stop the abuse and threatening messages, but never faced any consequences from the court,” Julie Page.

Julie Page alleged that because of Dylan Houston’s problems with alcohol abuse, Houston had been required to use a device that would monitor his alcohol levels during his time with the two children.

Paul Page also explained why the Page family said they now fear for their lives.

“Why do we fear for our lives? We have witnessed years of threats and abuse,” Paul Page said. “We always knew something bad would happen. We didn’t expect Joe Houston. We always expected it to be Dylan. And now we know what his family is capable of.”

The Houston family issued a statement through a spokesperson Monday.

“We cannot begin to imagine the devastating sense of loss felt by the Page and Prince families. We understand their shock and anger,” the statement said. “We, too, are shocked. None of us ever could conceive of our loving father doing something so egregiously out of character.

“Our hope is that through the darkness, despair and grief, we can focus on the needs of the children,” continued the statement. “That focus extends to refraining from rebuttals and public accusations. Dylan is a dedicated father and is singularly committed to the welfare of his children. We are hopeful that Dylan and his children will be together soon and we all can begin to heal.”

Joseph Houston, a Las Vegas attorney, had been representing his son, while Dennis Prince had been representing Ashley. Dylan Houston wasn’t at the deposition.

The decision by both veteran attorneys to represent a loved one in an acrimonious child custody dispute, even though there are no laws against that, was something that other local attorneys questioned.

Ashley Prince’s brother, Bryce Page, 26, said his sister was the happiest she had ever been after the birth of her and Dennis Prince’s baby daughter.

“Ashley was the most confident, thoughtful and charismatic mother, daughter, and sister,” Bryce Page said. “Her passion was interior design. Everything she touched she made beautiful.”

A statement from the law firm of the Pages’ attorney, Dana A. Dwiggins, said the Princes were “fighting for sole custody of Ashley’s two oldest children” when the shooting happened.

Dwiggins told reporters that the Pages intend to file a guardianship petition over the children.

“She would have never given up the fight for her children,” Julie Page said of Ashley.

The Pages spoke at the law offices of Solomon Dwiggins Freer & Steadman, LTD, at 9060 W. Cheyenne Ave. in Las Vegas.

