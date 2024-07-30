Las Vegas Valley sees 63 heat-related deaths thus far in 2024, coroner says

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released a report regarding heat-related deaths investigated by its staff thus far in 2024.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released a report regarding heat-related deaths investigated by its staff thus far in 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released a report regarding heat-related deaths investigated by its staff thus far in 2024.

According to the report, so far in 2024, the Clark County coroner’s office says the total number of deaths where heat was a factor is 63. However, officials noted that the report only includes cases where the identity is confirmed and the next of kin is notified.

“As always, 90% of cases take up to 90 days to investigate the cause and manner of death,” a spokesperson for the coroner’s office said. “That means this report is not final and does not take into account every heat-related death that happened in June and July.”

Based on the identities listed in the report, the youngest person to suffer a heat-related death was 29 years old. However, the report also lists this individual’s cause of death as “methamphetamine toxicity.”

The oldest individual listed on the report is that of a 94-year-old whose cause of death is noted as “diabetes mellitus and sequelae thereof.”

The coroner’s office states that “it is also important to note that certain drug classifications make people more susceptible to succumbing to the heat including the use of certain drugs including fentanyl.”

In addition to the use of drugs, officials also noted that “other contributing factors in heat deaths can include illnesses and medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease as well as behaviors such as physical exertion, inappropriate clothing, lack of acclimatization and poor fluid intake.”